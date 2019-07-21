Home

POWERED BY

Services
Church of the Redeemer
5603 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21210
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Church of the Redeemer Episcopal Church,
5603 North Charles Street,
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for W. Gunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

W. Douglas Gunn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
W. Douglas Gunn Notice
Gunn, on July 15, 2019, William Douglas of Sparks, beloved husband of Linda M. Gunn; father of Sean Douglas Gunn & Timothy W. Gunn; brother of Carol G. Hennessey, Stephanie Barham & Anne Gunn Tejera; and nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer Episcopal Church, 5603 North Charles Street, Baltimore. Private interment was held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Contributions to https://www.gofundme.com/support-for-doug-gunn.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.