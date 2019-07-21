|
Gunn, on July 15, 2019, William Douglas of Sparks, beloved husband of Linda M. Gunn; father of Sean Douglas Gunn & Timothy W. Gunn; brother of Carol G. Hennessey, Stephanie Barham & Anne Gunn Tejera; and nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer Episcopal Church, 5603 North Charles Street, Baltimore. Private interment was held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Contributions to https://www.gofundme.com/support-for-doug-gunn.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 21, 2019