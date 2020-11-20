1/1
W. Michael Elliott
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share W.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
W. Michael Elliott of Bel Air, MD passed away unexpectedly on November 9, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Hospital. Born in Essex, MD, on January 21, 1942, Mike is survived by his loving wife W. Patricia Elliott, son, Michael Scott Elliott, Valerie Elliott, Ian Elliott, Max Elliott, son Adam Elliott, Chrissy Elliott, Julia Elliott, Aidan Elliott and sisters Roberta Garden and Debi Elliott. He was pre-deceased by his parents Robert and Anna May Elliott, and in-laws Mr. and Mrs. Walter Earle.

Mike had a great passion for baseball and spent summer days watching, playing and teaching others to enjoy the sport. He remained active in the alumni associations for Kenwood High School where he is in the Hall of Fame and Loyola College where he played soccer and baseball. He began a long and successful banking career that spanned decades at 1st National Bank of Maryland. His greatest pleasure came from his summer vacations to Wildwood Crest, NJ with his extended family including the McCreeshes, the Ritters/Robertses and the Ascenzis.

Mike was a loyal and loving husband, a devoted father, a proud and supportive grandfather, and an inspirational mentor and coach of many young men and women in Harford County. His wisdom, sense of humor, and kindness will be greatly missed by the many who loved him.

Mike's devotion and service to the Edgewood Community and his passion for Edgewood Parks and Recreation lead his family to ask that contributions be made to Rams4Others in lieu of flowers at cfharfordcounty.networkforgood.com/projects/115398-rams4others Rams4Others is a giving circle established by Edgewood High School Alumni and Hall of Famers. Your donation will support nonprofits helping those in need in the Edgewood Community.

Condolences can be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved