W. Michael Elliott of Bel Air, MD passed away unexpectedly on November 9, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Hospital. Born in Essex, MD, on January 21, 1942, Mike is survived by his loving wife W. Patricia Elliott, son, Michael Scott Elliott, Valerie Elliott, Ian Elliott, Max Elliott, son Adam Elliott, Chrissy Elliott, Julia Elliott, Aidan Elliott and sisters Roberta Garden and Debi Elliott. He was pre-deceased by his parents Robert and Anna May Elliott, and in-laws Mr. and Mrs. Walter Earle.
Mike had a great passion for baseball and spent summer days watching, playing and teaching others to enjoy the sport. He remained active in the alumni associations for Kenwood High School where he is in the Hall of Fame and Loyola College where he played soccer and baseball. He began a long and successful banking career that spanned decades at 1st National Bank of Maryland. His greatest pleasure came from his summer vacations to Wildwood Crest, NJ with his extended family including the McCreeshes, the Ritters/Robertses and the Ascenzis.
Mike was a loyal and loving husband, a devoted father, a proud and supportive grandfather, and an inspirational mentor and coach of many young men and women in Harford County. His wisdom, sense of humor, and kindness will be greatly missed by the many who loved him.
Mike's devotion and service to the Edgewood Community and his passion for Edgewood Parks and Recreation lead his family to ask that contributions be made to Rams4Others in lieu of flowers at cfharfordcounty.networkforgood.com/projects/115398-rams4others
Rams4Others is a giving circle established by Edgewood High School Alumni and Hall of Famers. Your donation will support nonprofits helping those in need in the Edgewood Community.
