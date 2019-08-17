|
|
W. Ralph Wisner (93) of Upperco, MD passed away on August 16, 2019. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 3:00 pm-5:00 pm & 7:00 pm-9:00 pm at the Eline Funeral Home - 934 S. Main St, Hampstead, MD. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00am at Mt Zion United Methodist Church - 3800 Black Rock Rd, Upperco, MD. Interment will be in the church cemetery following the service. To view the extended obituary and leave condolences for the family go to www.elinefh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 17, 2019