On October 30, 2020 W. Russell Strohmer, Sr. beloved husband of the late A. Jeannette Strohmer and devoted father of M. Theresa Shoemaker and husband Dave, Bill Strohmer, Jr and wife Lenda, Cheryl Fosbrink and husband Tim, Robert Strohmer and wife Keri, Agnes Wronka and husband Tom, Craig Strohmer, and the late Donna Morar, and dear brother of Mary Margaret Goshorn Also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Friends may call at the Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD on Tuesday from 4 to 7 P.M.. All are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10:30 A.M. in The Church of the Resurrection, Ellicottt City. Interment in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers please make donation in his memory to the Church of the Resurrection, Ranger Rosary Program, 3175 Paulskirk Dr, Ellicott City, MD 21042 or American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
. Send condolences to www.jfhmd.com
