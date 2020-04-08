|
Deepest sympathies and prayers to the family of Wadsworth Robinson, husband of LeRay Robinson, father of Professor Glenn Robinson and Dr. Roslyn Robinson Kellum, and brother of Dr. Janet Robinson Bryan and Miss Jean Jones, as Wadsworth was called home to the Lord during this past week. Wadsworth Robinson Jr., Orchid Shoppe Florist, located in East Baltimore since 1935, Morgan State University, BS, University of Baltimore, JD, and 2nd Lieutenant in the USAF, Juvenile Service Superintendent for the Southern District of Maryland, member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, Columbia, Maryland resident since 1969. May Wadsworth Jr. rest peacefully with the Lord and may the Lord bring strength, comfort and peace to Wadsworth's grandchildren: Mrs. Maya LeRay Kellum Solano, Registered Nurse, Mr. Orion Wadsworth Robinson, Jacobson Telescope Science Institute, systems engineer, Ariel Irene Troutman Robinson, Camp Stevenson, Camp Director.
Due to COVID-19, the Wake will be begin at 11:00 am on Mon. April 13, 2020, at the March Life Tribute Ctr., 5616 Old Court Rd, Windsor Mill, MD 21244. Funeral Service will be live streamed at at 11:30 am from marchfuneralhome.com website. Interment services at the Columbia Memorial Park at 1:30 pm. Gifts of sympathy may be sent to Morgan State University's Earl Richardson Library's GIS Hub: contact the MSU Foundation at givetomorgan.org or 443-885-4449.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020