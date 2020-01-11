|
Wallace Clifford "Wally" Ammon of Catonsville died Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Homewood care facility in Hanover, PA, after a long illness. He was born September 8, 1928, in Syracuse, NY, to Lawrence and Nellie (Spillett) Ammon. He married Eleanor T. Chatterton on October 7, 1950, and she died September 12, 2012. He is survived by a son, W. Keith Ammon, of Hanover, PA.
Mr. Ammon retired in 1992 as comptroller of the Honeywell, formerly Allied Corp., chemical plant on Fells Point. He was a member of St. Agnes Church, Catonsville, where he had served as a corporator and on various parish committees. He was a US Navy veteran of World War II. He played semi-professional baseball and hockey in upstate New York during the late 1940s. He attended Syracuse University and was a graduate of the University of Baltimore. He was a coach for St. Agnes and EDRECO baseball teams and served as an adult leader of Boy Scout Troop 888 in Catonsville. He was a member of the Mt. St. Joseph High School father's club.
Visitation will be held from 2-6PM, Sunday, January 12 at the Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10AM, Monday, January 13 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 5422 Old Frederick Road, Baltimore, MD 21229. A second visitation will be held Wednesday, January 15 at the Tindall Funeral Home, 1921 W Genesee St. Syracuse, NY 13204. Interment 1PM, Thursday, January 16 in St. Mary's Cemetery, DeWitt, NY.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 11, 2020