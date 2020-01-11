Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville,
1630 Edmondson Avenue
Catonsville, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
5422 Old Frederick Road
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Mary's Cemetery
DeWitt, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wallace Ammon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wallace Clifford Ammon


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wallace Clifford Ammon Notice
Wallace Clifford "Wally" Ammon of Catonsville died Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Homewood care facility in Hanover, PA, after a long illness. He was born September 8, 1928, in Syracuse, NY, to Lawrence and Nellie (Spillett) Ammon. He married Eleanor T. Chatterton on October 7, 1950, and she died September 12, 2012. He is survived by a son, W. Keith Ammon, of Hanover, PA.

Mr. Ammon retired in 1992 as comptroller of the Honeywell, formerly Allied Corp., chemical plant on Fells Point. He was a member of St. Agnes Church, Catonsville, where he had served as a corporator and on various parish committees. He was a US Navy veteran of World War II. He played semi-professional baseball and hockey in upstate New York during the late 1940s. He attended Syracuse University and was a graduate of the University of Baltimore. He was a coach for St. Agnes and EDRECO baseball teams and served as an adult leader of Boy Scout Troop 888 in Catonsville. He was a member of the Mt. St. Joseph High School father's club.

Visitation will be held from 2-6PM, Sunday, January 12 at the Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10AM, Monday, January 13 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 5422 Old Frederick Road, Baltimore, MD 21229. A second visitation will be held Wednesday, January 15 at the Tindall Funeral Home, 1921 W Genesee St. Syracuse, NY 13204. Interment 1PM, Thursday, January 16 in St. Mary's Cemetery, DeWitt, NY.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wallace's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -