Wallace Dowell

On October 22, 2020, Wallace E. Dowell, husband of the late Carol Dowell and husband of the late Donna Primo-Dowell, father of Laurie Skwirut and husband Lou, Valerie Zinser and husband Stephen, Natalie Dowell, Amber Brant and husband Joe, grandfather of Glen Spurlock, Daniel Spurlock, Stephanie Lopez and husband Jorge, Brittany Dowell and Cooper Brant, great grandfather of Twelve great grandchildren and one great great-grandchild, brother of Lois Larson, Brenda Compton and the late Donald Dowell. Visitation with family will be on Tuesday from 3 PM to 5 PM and 7PM to 9 PM at the CONNELLY FUNERAL HOME of DUNDALK 7110 Sollers Point Road. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday evening at 8:00 PM at the funeral Home. Online condolences may also be shared at www.connellyfuneralhomeofdundalk.com