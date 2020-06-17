Wallace J. Owings Sr.
1928 - 2020
December 10, 1928 - June 12, 2020

Wallace J. Owings, Sr., 91, of Eldersburg passed away peacefully to join his beloved wife, Mary Regina. His motto was "Enjoy Life."

A funeral mass will be celebrated on June 20 at 11am at St. Joseph's Church at 915 Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784. Face coverings/physical distancing required. Other ways to pay respects: The live mass will be streamed through YouTube: https://youtu.be/y_A48ymfFCM. Audio messages may be recorded to share memories by calling 800-437-3009. Use Invitation #77989. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Joseph Monastery Parish 251 S. Morley St., Baltimore, MD 21229.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 16, 2020

Wally was the consummate family man....a great father, caring husband, grandfather, brother, son, exceptional christian and friend to most everyone. He'll always be missed but fondly remembered by his entire family. No doubt in our minds that his soul will rest in peace in the arms of the Lord from here to eternity.

Grace and Jack Miller
Family
