December 10, 1928 - June 12, 2020
Wallace J. Owings, Sr., 91, of Eldersburg passed away peacefully to join his beloved wife, Mary Regina. His motto was "Enjoy Life."
A funeral mass will be celebrated on June 20 at 11am at St. Joseph's Church at 915 Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784. Face coverings/physical distancing required. Other ways to pay respects: The live mass will be streamed through YouTube: https://youtu.be/y_A48ymfFCM. Audio messages may be recorded to share memories by calling 800-437-3009. Use Invitation #77989. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Joseph Monastery Parish 251 S. Morley St., Baltimore, MD 21229.
