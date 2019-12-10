|
On December 7, 2019 Wallace Joseph Swartz passed away surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Terri M. Swartz (nee Holder); devoted father of Julie N. and Traci M. Swartz; dear brother of Carol Stoddard and Don Swartz; son-in-law of Helen Holder; brother-in-law of Kathy, Jim, Mike, Rick, Lori, and Matt; Uncle of Emily, Chris, and Erich; also survived by his grand dog Luna, and many nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends. Wally was a proud veteran of Vietnam, serving as a Corpsman in the Navy and the Marine Corp.
Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Tuesday 3-5 and 7-9 PM. Graveside service will be held at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery 11501 Garrison Forest Rd. Owings Mills, MD 21117 on Wednesday at 11:30 AM. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 10, 2019