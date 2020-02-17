|
|
On February 14, 2020 Waller S. "Wally" Boyd, Jr.; loving husband for 47 yrs. to the late Rita M. Boyd; beloved father of Brian Boyd and Lisa Guarrera and her husband F.J.; dear brother of Richard M. Boyd; cherished grandfather of Trip and Jenna Guarrera; also survived by many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends in the LEMMON FUNERAL HOME OF DULANEY VALLEY INC., 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, MD 21093 on Tuesday from 4-7pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of The Immaculate Conception, 200 Ware Ave. Towson, MD 21204 on Wednesday, February 19 at 11AM. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, Fullerton. In lieu of flowers contributions may be directed in Wally's memory to The ALS Association, DC/MD/VA Chapter, 30 W. Gude Drive, Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850 or please visit http://webdc.alsa.org/. A guest book is available at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 17, 2020