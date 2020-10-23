1/
Walter Bunting IV
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Scott Bunting IV, 68, died Monday October 12, 2020 at home with his family in Colora, MD. He was born and grew up in North East, MD. He graduated in 1970 from Westtown School, PA. He served in the US Navy from 1972-76, earning a National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Later joining the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, where over 30 years, he worked as a Survey Chief on the Linthicum, surveying the Chesapeake Bay, and as a CADD Engineer in Baltimore.

Scott was a devoted husband, loving father and faithful friend. He loved sailing his Hobie 18 Magnum Catamaran, riding his Gold Wing, and genealogical research, which led to a coast-to-coast trip on his motorcycle in 2015, retracing his grandfather's 1915 trip in a Model-T.

Scott is survived by his wife of 27 years Kari, son Ryan, daughter Christine, mother Jane, and sisters Nancy Titone and Susan Moore. He is preceded in death by his father, Walter Scott Bunting III, his son, Joshua Scott Bunting, and brother-in-law Milo Titone.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to: Deer Creek Friends Meeting, Special Olympics Maryland, FreeSpeechforPeople.org, and Dr. Ken Pienta at JH Brady Urological Institute.

For condolences, please visit www.crouchfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET
North East, MD 21901
(410) 287-6166
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved