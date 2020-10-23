Walter Scott Bunting IV, 68, died Monday October 12, 2020 at home with his family in Colora, MD. He was born and grew up in North East, MD. He graduated in 1970 from Westtown School, PA. He served in the US Navy from 1972-76, earning a National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. Later joining the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, where over 30 years, he worked as a Survey Chief on the Linthicum, surveying the Chesapeake Bay, and as a CADD Engineer in Baltimore.
Scott was a devoted husband, loving father and faithful friend. He loved sailing his Hobie 18 Magnum Catamaran, riding his Gold Wing, and genealogical research, which led to a coast-to-coast trip on his motorcycle in 2015, retracing his grandfather's 1915 trip in a Model-T.
Scott is survived by his wife of 27 years Kari, son Ryan, daughter Christine, mother Jane, and sisters Nancy Titone and Susan Moore. He is preceded in death by his father, Walter Scott Bunting III, his son, Joshua Scott Bunting, and brother-in-law Milo Titone.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to: Deer Creek Friends Meeting, Special Olympics
Maryland, FreeSpeechforPeople.org
, and Dr. Ken Pienta at JH Brady Urological Institute.
