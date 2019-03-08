Home

Walter C. Calder Sr., World War II Veteran

Walter C. Calder, Sr., age 97, of Middletown, DE passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, March 3, 2019.Relatives and friends are invited to attend funeral services on Monday, March 11th at 1 pm at the Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE. Visitation will be from 11 am – 1pm at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE.Visit daniels-hutchison.com to view full obituary.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 8, 2019
