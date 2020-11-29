Walter Charles Farrier, born on March 15th, 1935 to Evelyn (Eyrich) and Walter Farrier, was a man who faced life unflinchingly and always made the most of what he was given. It was with his courage, strength, and love that he fought valiantly against COVID-19. During the evening of November 21st, 2020, Walter was held in the hearts of his family and everyone who loved him as he passed away.
Walt grew up in Baltimore City and joined the US Air Force in 1952 during the Korean War. After being honorably discharged and returning home, he married Geraldine "Jerry" (Scieszka) in 1958; together they had four children, Ann Kimberly "Kim" (Steel), Denise Ann (McCall), Walter Richard "Rick" Farrier, (the late) Marshall Farrier, and raised foster children: Shirley, Peter, Charles, David, and Paul. Walt is also survived by his four grandchildren, Jessica Lynn (married to AJ Kafka) and Christopher Thomas Steel (married to Amber (Sherinsky)) (born to Kim and Thomas Steel), Tessa Marie and Madison Teresa McCall (born to Denise and Timothy McCall); and two great-grandsons, Grayson Steel and Quad Kafka. He loved his family, both blood and chosen, fiercely.
A celebration of Walt's life will be held when it's safe to gather in groups. In lieu of flowers, the family of Walt kindly asks for donations to be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
.