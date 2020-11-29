1/
Walter Charles Farrier
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Charles Farrier, born on March 15th, 1935 to Evelyn (Eyrich) and Walter Farrier, was a man who faced life unflinchingly and always made the most of what he was given. It was with his courage, strength, and love that he fought valiantly against COVID-19. During the evening of November 21st, 2020, Walter was held in the hearts of his family and everyone who loved him as he passed away.

Walt grew up in Baltimore City and joined the US Air Force in 1952 during the Korean War. After being honorably discharged and returning home, he married Geraldine "Jerry" (Scieszka) in 1958; together they had four children, Ann Kimberly "Kim" (Steel), Denise Ann (McCall), Walter Richard "Rick" Farrier, (the late) Marshall Farrier, and raised foster children: Shirley, Peter, Charles, David, and Paul. Walt is also survived by his four grandchildren, Jessica Lynn (married to AJ Kafka) and Christopher Thomas Steel (married to Amber (Sherinsky)) (born to Kim and Thomas Steel), Tessa Marie and Madison Teresa McCall (born to Denise and Timothy McCall); and two great-grandsons, Grayson Steel and Quad Kafka. He loved his family, both blood and chosen, fiercely.

A celebration of Walt's life will be held when it's safe to gather in groups. In lieu of flowers, the family of Walt kindly asks for donations to be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved