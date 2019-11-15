|
|
Walter Basil Coakley, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on November 11, 2019. He was 95.
Mr. Coakley was born in Havre de Grace, MD, to Walter Ruley Coakley and Pauline Cook Coakley. He was the devoted husband of the late Betty Jane Jackson Coakley, loving father of Barbara Jo Coakley, Betsey Lynn Coakley, Laura Lea Coakley Nori, and Nancy Lyle Coakley Snodgrass and her husband William, grandfather of David Starr, Christopher Starr, the late William Bradley Snodgrass, Sarah Saccoccio, Jennifer Johnson and Melissa McLaughlin, and great-grandfather of 5 great-grandchildren. He was also predeceased by his sister Jane Rouzer and son-in-law William Nori.
Mr. Coakley served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a member of the American Legion Post 47, The Havre de Grace Elks Lodge, the C&P Telephone Company Pioneers and the Susquehanna Hose Company. He enjoyed sailing, hunting, crabbing, and golf. He was also fond of his many dogs throughout his lifetime.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Interment will be at Angel Hill Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 15, 2019