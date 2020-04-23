Home

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
200 S Harrison Street
Easton, MD 21601
410-822-3131
Walter Cornell


1930 - 2020
Walter Cornell Notice
Walter A. Cornell passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020 at his home in Easton, MD. He was 89 years old.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Dorothy Cornell, their children Carol A. Mattison (Edwin), Catherine M. Patras (Stav) and Michael B. Cornell (Cindy), his sisters Mary Ellen Murphy, Eileen Woollen, Marlene McDonald and Linda Wilson, along with 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Barnhart.

Services will be held at a later date at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 23, 2020
