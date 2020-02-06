|
On February 5, 2020 Walter "WOODS" Drzewiecki beloved husband of Robert Oakley Baker; devoted brother of Amelia Berdych and Dolores Williams. Also survived by three nieces. Woods was the owner of 30 years of the Bob Jones Florist Shop of North Charles Street.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, February 7th at 10:30 AM at St. Stanislaus Cemetery 6515 Boston St. Baltimore, MD 21224. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 6, 2020