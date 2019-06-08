|
Boggs, Walter E.On Tuesday, June 4, 2019; Walter 'Autie' E. Boggs Sr. joined his beloved late wife Marilyn Boggs (nee Maddaford) on their 70th wedding anniversary; devoted father to Susan Puleo, Walter Boggs Jr. and his wife Debbie, Jill Rowan and her husband John, Jenifer Otterbein and her husband Mark, Julie Pappas and her husband Frank, Nancy Boggs and her husband Phil Davis, Mary Ann Boggs, and the late Judith Anne Boggs. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home. A private inurnment followed by a service celebrating Autie's life will be held at Pickersgill on Thursday, June 27th at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Autie's memory may be made to Pickersgill Benevolent Care Fund, 615 Chestnut Ave, Towson, MD 21204
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 8 to June 9, 2019