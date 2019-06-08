Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Boggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter E. "Autie" Boggs Sr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

Walter E. "Autie" Boggs Sr. Notice
Boggs, Walter E.On Tuesday, June 4, 2019; Walter 'Autie' E. Boggs Sr. joined his beloved late wife Marilyn Boggs (nee Maddaford) on their 70th wedding anniversary; devoted father to Susan Puleo, Walter Boggs Jr. and his wife Debbie, Jill Rowan and her husband John, Jenifer Otterbein and her husband Mark, Julie Pappas and her husband Frank, Nancy Boggs and her husband Phil Davis, Mary Ann Boggs, and the late Judith Anne Boggs. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home. A private inurnment followed by a service celebrating Autie's life will be held at Pickersgill on Thursday, June 27th at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Autie's memory may be made to Pickersgill Benevolent Care Fund, 615 Chestnut Ave, Towson, MD 21204
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 8 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now