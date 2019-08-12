Home

Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-686-4888
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P.A.
1407 Old Eastern Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
Walter E. Johnson Jr. Notice
On August 10, 2019, Walter E. Johnson Jr., beloved husband of 64 years to Dorothy Johnson (nee York); devoted father of Laura Johnson (Eric), and Edward Johnson Sr. (Tammie); loving brother of Anna, and the late Emma, Wilma, Helen, Gladys, and Mary Lou; cherished grandfather of Meghan and EJ, Erica, Michael, and James; dear great-grandfather of Ryleigh, Rosalie, and Jet.

Friends may call at the family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A., 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at route 702 (beltway exit 36) on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Gilchrist Hospice www.gilchristcares.org, or .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 12, 2019
