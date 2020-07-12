Walter E. Sewell of Baltimore, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2020 at his daughter's home surrounded by family. He was the son of the late Rev. Walter Sewell and Margret Parker-Sewell, father to four daughters and three sons: Rev. Dr. Regina Sewell, Nancy Eley, Baby Angel (deceased), Justine Sewell-Cole, Walter Sewell II, Justin Sewell (Cassandra) and Larry Sewell (Aretha); brother to Margaret Wells and Jessie Thomas; brother-in-law to Elaine Sewell and Rev. Dr. Brenda Sewell; grand, great-grand and great-great grandfather to 14 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, one great-great grandson; devoted friend of Geraldine Brown; and uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Extended family members and dear friends also mourn his loss. Highlights of a life well-lived include serving in the U.S. Army, marrying the love of his life, Justine Moore; employment at Westinghouse, A & P Distributors, and the U.S. Post Office; a member of the Waxter Center, a member of The Payson St. Old Timers Club, and member of St. Luke United Methodist Church, Baltimore for over 60 years. Walter was a warm, caring, friendly, family man, and friend who brought smiles wherever he went. He touched lives and brightened this world for 92 years. A Celebration of Life was held at Wylie Funeral Chapel – Baltimore on Wednesday July 1. Interment took place at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery.



