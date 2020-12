On November 30, 2020; WALTER EWANUS; beloved husband of Dorris C. Ewanus; dear brother of Milton Ewanus of Rathway, NJ.A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Alamance Memorial Park in Burlington, NC. Arrangements by Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Shriners Hospitals for Children , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.