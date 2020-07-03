Walter Frewen Gainer of Ellicott City, 75, died on June 29, 2020, after a short illness. Known lovingly to friends by his lifelong nickname, "Pusher," he was born on February 8, 1945, in Brookville, Md., to Clarise Wilson. His father, Walter Frewen "Ginger" Wilson, Jr., a wartime pilot, died in November 1944 during World War II, just months before his birth. His mother remarried Carl Gainer in 1949. He called him dad. He spent his youth in Richwood, W. Va., with his brother, Poc, sister, Grace Ann, and a rag tag group of characters that he was lucky enough to call friends for a lifetime.



A graduate of Richwood High School and Rio Grande College, he eloped with Kristine Evans on the boardwalk of Atlantic City during the summer of love in August 1969. The impromptu marriage was a surprise to all and invited much skepticism, but they remained happily married for 50 years and until the moment of his death.



The couple moved to Maryland after marrying, where he joined the family business founded by his grandfather, an underground utility construction company, W.F. Wilson & Sons. He spent his entire career there, eventually assuming the role of President and driving the company to decades of success. A leader in the construction industry, he was active in the Associated Utilities Contractors Association and was elected for a term as President of the National Utilities Contractors Association. He "died with his boots on" as he always said he would, remaining President of W.F. Wilson & Sons until his death, and loving every minute he spent in that office and all of the people who worked there.



He and Kris had three children, Cassie, Tyler and Ashley, and made their home in Ellicott City. As a father – and eventually as a grandfather – he went to great lengths to entertain any and all expressed interests of his children and grandchildren, supporting diverse pursuits throughout the years and attending countless hours in the front row of matches, games, recitals, concerts, and more. They had a second home in Dewey Beach, where he was a familiar face for four decades in various spots along Rt. 1, especially the Starboard where he could be found many weekends performing the alligator and hanging by the D.J. booth.



Always the life of the party, he will be remembered for his larger than life character, unrivaled storytelling talents, and unflinching generosity. He loved his family and friends above all else, but also loved, in no particular order: music; the beach, especially Dewey Beach, Atlantic City, and Tortola; practical jokes; parties; his hometown, Richwood; dive bars; Halloween; Christmas; his annual camping trips; old movies; and surprises.



He was preceded in death by his only son, Tyler, who, like his father, was larger than life and left us too soon. We hope they have found each other, and are now together, wherever they are.



He is already missed dearly by his wife, Kris, his daughters, Ashley Lindsey and Cassie France-Kelly and their husbands Ben and Tim, his five grandchildren, Mason, Beckett, Tatum, Wilson and Charlie, his sister Grace Ann Thayer and her husband Bill Thayer, his brother Poc Gainer, and by his many friends, family and colleagues who are too numerous to name but know exactly who they are.



Due to the current extraordinary circumstances, there will be no immediate services or events, however, the family does plan to host raucous parties in the near future in celebration of his life - one in Maryland and one in West Virginia - which is exactly what he would have liked. In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, we ask that you toast to him often, and donations can be made in his name to the Associated Utility Contractors Educational Fund at 2913 Crabapple Lane, Ellicott City, Md 21042.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store