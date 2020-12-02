1/
Walter Graham
1935 - 2020
{ "" }
Walter Joseph Graham of Elkton, (formerly, Baltimore), passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020 after a three-and-a-half-year battle with cancer. He was 85.

Mr. Graham was predeceased by his parents, Daniel and Gertrude Graham, and his older brother, Dan. In addition to Mr. Osborne, survivors left to mourn his passing include Mr. Osborne's daughter, Liz, Mr. Graham's nieces Debbie (John), Connie (Paul), Mary (Tim), and his nephew Dan (Diane). Additional survivors include four great nephews, a great niece, two great-great nephews, and a great-great niece, as well as several cousins in the greater Philadelphia area.

Services are private. A memorial service is being planned for some time next year when COVID restrictions permit. Donations may be made payable to "Chapel Street Players" or "Maryland Food Bank" and sent in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. To read the full obituary and to send online condolences please visit, www.rtfoard.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 2, 2020.
