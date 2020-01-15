Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Chapel of the Church of the Redeemer
5603 N. Charles St.
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Walter Henry REESE

Walter Henry REESE
On January 14, 2020 Walter Henry Reese, beloved son of the late Lenora E. (nee Meyers) and Charles Ford Reese; devoted brother of C. Ford Reese Jr. (Lorraine), Patricia L. Reese and Anna R. von Lunz (Robert); dear uncle of Stephanie Reese, Charles F. Reese, III, Alexandra Kokkoris, Addison von Lunz, Brooke Flores and Kristin Edelman. Also survived by nine grandnieces and grandnephews.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 18th at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of the Church of the Redeemer 5603 N. Charles St. Baltimore, MD 21210. Please omit flowers. Memorials in his name may be made to the Fells Point Yacht Club, Attn: Carol Richardson, 1351 S. Clinton St.#205, Baltimore MD 21224. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC.

www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 15, 2020
