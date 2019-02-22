|
|
On February 20, 2019, Walter "Walt" J. Ballesteros passed away. He was the beloved companion of Gerry Onorato; devoted father of Julia L. Ballesteros; cherished grandfather of Andrew F. and Alyssa M. White; dear brother of Paul J. Ballesteros, and the late Francis C. Ballesteros, Robert E. Ballesteros, Rosamond Wright, and Maria Rafferty. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Oak Crest Village Chapel, with a viewing prior from 10 AM - 11 AM. Interment will follow at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers those who wish may make memorial contributions in Walt's memory to the Oak Crest Benevolent Care Fund, 8800 Walther Blvd. Parkville, MD 21234. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019