Walter James Majerle, age 88, of Joppa, MD passed away on August 16, 2019 at Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, MD. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of Frank Joseph and Margaret (Fugina) Majerle. Walter was a 1949 graduate of Stuyvesant High School in New York City and earned a Bachelor's of Science in Chemical Engineering from the City College of New York in 1954. After college, he spent two years in the U.S. Army as a Chemical Engineer with the Army Chemical Center at Edgewood Arsenal. He eventually became the Chief of the Chemical Surety Office for the Chemical Research, Development, and Engineering Center (CRDEC) at the Edgewood Area at Aberdeen Proving Ground. After retirement in 1993, he worked for SciTech in Belcamp, MD.
Although his greatest passion in life was working, he lived to take care of his family. Walt excelled at building and fixing things. There wasn't a project in the house he couldn't fix. He loved anything science related, especially astronomy. Walt also enjoyed hosting family dinners and holidays for his extended family, including many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His constant companion has been his beloved orange tabby, Torro.
Mr. Majerle is survived by daughter, LeeAnn McComas of Forest Hill; son, Michael (Diane) Majerle of Linthicum; nine grandchildren, Shannon E. Majerle, Nikki (Joe) L. Morrissey, Amanda (Robert) L. Zilnicki, William J. McComas, Kara L. Cole, Michael C. Cole, David J. Cole, Tracey (Zachary) L. McGee, Amber (Joshua) N. Bowers; six great grandchildren, McKaylee and Kinsley Bowers, Blake and Morgan McGee, Harper and Emilia Morrissey.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son-in-law, Bill McComas, daughter, Cindi Elizabeth Majerle; and brothers, Frank, Harry, Calvin, and Arnold.
A private service will be held.
Those who desire may send contributions to: The Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 30, 2019