Walter John Glinowiecki Sr. 61 of Ocean City, Maryland died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Atlantic General Hospital. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, son of the late Walter Frances Glinowiecki and Mary Louise Glinowiecki, he is survived by two sons Walter Glinowiecki Jr. of Pasadena and Nick Majka of Grasonville; a sister, Luanne Dashield of Salisbury; two grandchildren; a niece, nephew and countless friends, including those in his 94th Street neighborhood. Walter was a skilled basketball (Brooklyn Park High) and lacrosse (Anne Arundel Community College) player. Always active, he had three successful careers. As a stagehand with IATSE Local #19, he worked concerts and national theater tours. As a member of IATSE Local #487, Walt worked Craft Services on major film productions notably, Enemy of the State, Sleepless in Seattle, and In the Line of Fire. As a longshoreman, Walt followed in his grandfather and father's footsteps as a member of the STA-ILA and was later elected president of Local #953. As president, Walt fatefully was in New York on 9/11/2001. At the time the first plane hit Tower One, Walt was standing outside the Marriot World Trade Center. Walt helped many people that day and was forever impacted by the experience, always looking out for others and living life to the fullest. While Walt was known for working behind the scenes, his charisma, commanding presence and zest for life put him center stage in the hearts of those close to him. A celebration of life will be held in the 94th Street neighborhood on July 29, 2020. In lieu of flowers, be charitable to one another and tip your bartenders well.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store