Walter King Angevine died in Silver Spring, Md, August 31st, 2019, at the age of 85. Born August 13th, 1934, in Washington, DC to Walter Kavanaugh Angevine, MD and Anna Augusta (King) Angevine, he attended and graduated from The Nativity School, The Priory (now St. Anselm's Abby), and Georgetown University, receiving his Bachelor of Arts in History. After completing his first year at Georgetown Law School, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, and served 2 years. He then joined IBM as a Customer Engineer, repairing typewriters. While at IBM he invented a specialized tool to assist in his repairs, earning him the largest monetary award bestowed upon any employee in IBM history up to that time. He enjoyed a long career at IBM, even becoming a contract employee and working for IBM long after his retirement, taking service calls well into his 70s. Walter loved working with his hands and had an affinity for any and all tools, turning his basement into a full machine shop, complete with drill presses, lathes, but was most proud of his milling machine. He took great pride making all types of repairs for family and friends, pouring all of his enthusiasm into whatever his newest project was. Walter, having never met a stranger, had a large circle of friends whom he enjoyed spending time with and entertaining at his hunting cabin in Valley-Hi, PA. Walter loved the beach and the ocean; he was a founding member of the Bunker Hill Divers Club and loved to sail his boats the "Beaver" and later the "Avenger." Walter's Catholic faith was very important to him, attending mass every Sunday at either Nativity Church or the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception both in Washington, DC. He was a long time member of the Knights of Columbus– Rosensteel Counsel #2169. Walter is survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law John and Mary, James and Cecelia, and Edward and Noelie, his nieces Ann-Marie and Adrienne and his nephew Rafael. Visitation will be held at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home 11800 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20904, Monday September 9 from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00. Funeral to be held at Nativity Church 6001 13th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20011 on September 10 at 11:00 am, burial to follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 8, 2019