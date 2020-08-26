Walter L. Mowchan (Lefty) of Churchville Md. Passed away on 20 August 2020 at the age of 83. Born on September 15, 1936 in a little coal mining town, Coalport PA, he was the eldest of seven children. His father, Mike, was a coal miner, and his mother, Susan (Matier) Mowchan, a homemaker. He attended a one room school which was near his home as he was old enough, he would walk to school to build a fire before the teacher and other students arrived. After elementary school he graduated from Moshannon Joint High School where he excelled in his studies and became a fine left-handed baseball pitcher. He continued playing baseball and graduated from Lock Haven University, PA with a degree in Math. He came to Aberdeen Proving Ground to work at AMSAA, and continued his education getting a Masters at the University Delaware in Statistics. Retiring in 1993, he worked part time at Ruggles Golf Course, a job he dearly loved. He had two holes in one. He and his wife, Lois spent many winters in Myrtle Beach playing golf.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lois Whiteford Mowchan; daughter, Sarah Froberg and husband Commander Ken Froberg; three grandchildren, Ava, Grace and Tripp; stepson, Craig Whiteford and wife Donna of Colora, MD; brothers, John of Huntingdon, PA and Raymond of Madison, VA. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by brothers, Michael and Joseph; sisters, Dorothy Freese and Sister Mary; his late wife, Shirley Dinges Mowchan and daughter Amy Sabo. He was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Services and interment will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to either St. Joan of Arc, 222 Law St., Aberdeen, MD 21001 or Level Volunteer Fire Co., 3633 Level Village Rd., Havre de Grace, MD 21078. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com
