1/1
Walter L. Mowchan
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter L. Mowchan (Lefty) of Churchville Md. Passed away on 20 August 2020 at the age of 83. Born on September 15, 1936 in a little coal mining town, Coalport PA, he was the eldest of seven children. His father, Mike, was a coal miner, and his mother, Susan (Matier) Mowchan, a homemaker. He attended a one room school which was near his home as he was old enough, he would walk to school to build a fire before the teacher and other students arrived. After elementary school he graduated from Moshannon Joint High School where he excelled in his studies and became a fine left-handed baseball pitcher. He continued playing baseball and graduated from Lock Haven University, PA with a degree in Math. He came to Aberdeen Proving Ground to work at AMSAA, and continued his education getting a Masters at the University Delaware in Statistics. Retiring in 1993, he worked part time at Ruggles Golf Course, a job he dearly loved. He had two holes in one. He and his wife, Lois spent many winters in Myrtle Beach playing golf.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lois Whiteford Mowchan; daughter, Sarah Froberg and husband Commander Ken Froberg; three grandchildren, Ava, Grace and Tripp; stepson, Craig Whiteford and wife Donna of Colora, MD; brothers, John of Huntingdon, PA and Raymond of Madison, VA. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by brothers, Michael and Joseph; sisters, Dorothy Freese and Sister Mary; his late wife, Shirley Dinges Mowchan and daughter Amy Sabo. He was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Services and interment will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to either St. Joan of Arc, 222 Law St., Aberdeen, MD 21001 or Level Volunteer Fire Co., 3633 Level Village Rd., Havre de Grace, MD 21078. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tarring Cargo Funeral Home
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 23, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved