|
|
Walter L. Seibyl, Jr. died Wednesday February 19, 2020 at Evergreen Woods in North Branford. He was the cherished husband of the late Marion Minchak Seibyl and a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Mr. Seibyl was born in Baltimore, March 21, 1933, son of the late Walter L. Sr., and Lillian Hromadka Seibyl. He attended Loyola College in Maryland and subsequently received two master's degrees; one at the University of Rochester and another at New York University where he studied nuclear physics. He married Marion Barbara Minchak on 14 July 1956 and together they had 5 children, Jeanne on 3 June 1957, John on 8 December 1958, Alan on 9 Jan 1962, Paul on 12 December 1963, and James on 14 October 1965. The family lived in suburban Cleveland, Ohio where Walter worked in marketing and sales for several companies including Picker Corporation and Keithly Instruments. Upon retirement Walter and Marion moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico where they enjoyed local travel, exploring the natural beauty, history and culture of the Southwest, family visits, dinner clubs, astronomy, and designing and building a backyard observatory. In the Spring of 2018 Walter moved to Evergreen Woods in North Branford, CT to be closer to his family. He enjoyed the social life at Evergreen Woods and all in the community enjoyed his engaging sense of humor and fun. Walter is survived by his daughter Jeanne White and husband J. Steven White, PhD of New Bedford, Massachusetts, sons John Seibyl, MD and wife Catherine of Branford, Connecticut, Paul Seibyl of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan and James Seibyl and wife Gywn of Mentor, Ohio. He is also survived by eight grandchildren (Reilly White PhD, Cody White, Andrew White, Kyra White, Megan Seibyl, Bridget Seibyl, Jennifer Seibyl and Aiden Seibyl) and one great grandchild (James White). Walter was predeceased by his wife, Marion and son, Alan.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday February 29 at 10:00 am at St. John Bosco Parish in St. Therese Church, 105 Leetes Island Road, Branford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Bonaventure Indian Mission and School. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 23, 2020