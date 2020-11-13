Walter M. Powers, age 93, of Forest Hill, Maryland passed away on November 10, 2020 at Forest Hill Heights in Forest Hill, Maryland. Born in Lansing, North Carolina, he was the son of Walter Grey and Martha Cornelius (Powers) Powers and husband of 75 years to the late Jessie (Reedy) Powers. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a devoted member of Franklin Baptist Church for many years. He was passionate about his church and faith. Walter enjoyed working in the garden and spending time with his family.
Walter is survived by his three grandsons, Creighton Leizear, Jason (Jamie) Leizear and Walter (Sarah) Leizear; great-grandchildren, Molly and Nicholas Leizear and Mason and Addison Leizear; son-in-law, Stanley Leizear and sister, Doris Weaver.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Carol Leizear, brothers, Vernon, Kermit, Hayden and Grant Powers; and sisters, Zollie Eller and Karen Fender.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 10 am - 12 pm at Franklin Missionary Baptist Church, Darlington, MD. Services will be private.
Those who desire may send contributions to: Franklin Baptist Church in Darlington, 2106 Franklin Church Road, Darlington, Maryland 21034.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
.