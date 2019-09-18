|
|
On Monday, September 16, 2019, Walter "Wally" M. Talbott, Jr., 92 of Westminster; Beloved husband of the late Virginia Lee (Adams) Talbott.
Devoted father of Judy and husband Francis Schmitz, Walter M. Talbott, III and wife Deborah;Dear brother of Evelyn Fair, the late Arlington Talbott, the late Dorothy Elliott; Loving grandfather of Jason Shapiro, Melissa Schmitz, Kyle and wife Lauren Schmitz, Taylor Schmitz and great grandson Sajon Shapiro.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 19, 2019 3 to 5 PM and 7 to 9PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Sykesville, MD 21784 where funeral services will be held Friday, September 20, 2019 11 AM. Interment Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, Owings Mills, MD, on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 2:30 PM. Those desiring may make contributions to Carroll Lutheran Village 300 St. Luke Circle Westminster, MD 21158 Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 18, 2019