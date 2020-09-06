On Thursday, September 03, 2020, Walter P. Macek, beloved husband of the late Loretta Macek (nee Glowacki); loving father of Grace Brzozowski and her husband Milton and the late Kenneth Macek, dear grandfather of Philip Brzozowski, Laura Smith and her husband Billy, great grandfather of Hannah and Connor Smith, brother of Bernard Macek, Stanley Macek, Helen Caldarrazzo, Barbara Damesyn, Geraldine Fersterman, the late Irene Akczynski, Cecelia Lewandowski, Theresa O'Hara and Edward Macek, uncle of many nieces and nephews, godfather of Linda Masaitis, Barbara McGuinness and Sandra Schneehagen, pre deceased by his parents James and Stella (Zubrowski) Macek and survived by many other loving family and friends.
A Visitation will take place at Kaczorowski Funeral Home, P.A. 1201 Dundalk Avenue, on Tuesday from 3-7 P.M. A Funeral Mass will take place at Holy Rosary Church on Wednesday at 10 A.M. Interment at Holy Rosary Cemetery to follow. www. KFHPA.com