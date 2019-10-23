|
|
The words "well done, thou good and faithful servant", were uttered with praise once more as Walter Price crossed over the bar and into heaven in the early hours of October 17, 2019. He lived 79 years.
Walter spent much of his life in service to others. After graduating from high school in Baltimore, he served his nation for four years in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Little Rock and USS Galveston. After the Navy, Walter served the citizens of Baltimore for 26 years as a Baltimore City Police officer. He served in his community as an active member and deacon at Oak Grove Baptist Church, along with being on the security team, clothes closet and food pantry ministries. He was also a member of the Maryland Historical Society and Baltimore City Round Table. He served as a Gettysburg Battlefield guide and loved talking about the Civil War.
Walter is survived by his brothers, Warren and William Price; two sisters, Harriett and Audrey; and three special nieces.
Walter was honored at a service held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home on Monday, October 21 at Oak Grove Baptist Church. Interment took place in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Those who desire may send contributions to: Oak Grove Baptist Church, 2106 Churchville Road, Bel Air, MD 21015.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Fair winds and following seas, Walter.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 23, 2019