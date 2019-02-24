Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park
495 Ritchie Highway
Severna Park, MD 21146
(410) 647-2400
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Sackett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Sackett Jr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

Walter Sackett Jr. Notice
On February 21, 2019, Walter James Sackett, Jr., loving father to Susan Lieb (Jay) and Sally Wagner (Henry) of Arnold; caring grandfather to 4 grandchildren, and great-grandfather to 4 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his beloved wife Joyce V. Sackett; his parents Walter James Sackett, Sr. and Mary Sackett; and his sisters Kathleen Panzer and Mary Jo Beck. He was a longtime resident of Severna Park, MD and very active in the community. Private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. Online condolences may be made on www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park
Download Now