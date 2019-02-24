|
|
On February 21, 2019, Walter James Sackett, Jr., loving father to Susan Lieb (Jay) and Sally Wagner (Henry) of Arnold; caring grandfather to 4 grandchildren, and great-grandfather to 4 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his beloved wife Joyce V. Sackett; his parents Walter James Sackett, Sr. and Mary Sackett; and his sisters Kathleen Panzer and Mary Jo Beck. He was a longtime resident of Severna Park, MD and very active in the community. Private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. Online condolences may be made on www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 24, 2019