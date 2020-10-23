1/
Walter Scott Bunting IV
1952 - 2020
Walter Scott Bunting IV, age 68, of Colora, MD, died Monday October 12, 2020 at home with his family. To his wife, children, and most who knew him, he was Scott. As a child, he was known by Ted. He was born and grew up in North East, MD.

Scott graduated in 1970 from Westtown School, PA. He served on active duty in the US Navy from 1972-1976, earning a National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal for Service. After serving in the Navy, he joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, where over 30 years, he worked as a Survey Chief on the Linthicum, surveying the Chesapeake Bay, and as a CADD Engineer in Baltimore.

He was a devoted husband of 27 years to Kari Bunting, loving father to Ryan Bunting and Christine Bunting and a faithful friend to many. He loved sailing his Hobie 18 Magnum Catamaran, riding his Gold Wing, and genealogical research, which led to a coast-to-coast trip on his motorcycle in 2015, retracing his grandfather's 1915 trip in a Model-T.

In addition to his wife and two children, Scott is survived by his mother, Jane Bunting, and his sisters Nancy Titone and Susan Moore. He is preceded in death by his father, Walter Scott Bunting III, his son, Joshua Scott Bunting, and brother-in-law Milo Titone.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the following: Deer Creek Friends Meeting, Special Olympics Maryland, FreeSpeechforPeople.org, and Dr. Ken Pienta at JH Brady Urological Institute.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
