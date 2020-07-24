1/1
Walter Vannoy Sr.
Walter Ray Vannoy, Sr. died Saturday, July 18 at his home in Aberdeen. He was 83. Born in Darlington, MD, he was the son of the late John Mitchell and Ruby Dell (Sidden) Vannoy.

Mr. Vannoy was an Exhibit Technician for Hagley Museum in Delaware for over 30 years. After retirement, he worked for various veterans organizations. He served his country proudly as a US Marine.

He is survived by his son, John "Mitch" Vannoy (Donna Cook) of Newark, DE; and his four grandchildren, Mitchell, Dylan, Tyler and Ryan Vannoy. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Walter R. Vannoy, Jr.

A visitation will be held on Monday, July 27 from 10-11am at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home where a funeral service will begin at 11:00am. Interment will be at Harford Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Tarring Cargo Funeral Home
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Tarring Cargo Funeral Home
