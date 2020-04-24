|
Walter Weinstein passed away on April 22, 2020, at the age of 85. He is survived by his loving wife Stephanie Block and her son Philip (Susan), his son Dr. Adam (Andrea) Weinstein, his brother David M. Weinstein (Sue Walen), and his grandsons Jack and Parker Weinstein. He was predeceased by his wife Linda Weinstein and by his parents Rose and Philip Weinstein.
Born in Baltimore in 1934, Walter grew up in a Jewish family of first- and second-generation Americans. He attended City College and Franklin and Marshall, where he was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. His education fostered a life-long love of learning and Judaism. Though his early career focused on science, he had a passion for improving the world and was a mentor in the Big Brother Program of Maryland. After marrying Linda Levin, he obtained an MBA and worked for many years in Sinai Hospital's Department of Pathology, ending his career leading the Kidney Stone Center of Maryland. He took enormous pride in his ability to organize people and solve problems with kindness, respect, and dignity. He will be remembered for his wisdom, love of intellectual discussion, and love of writing poetry.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger, PO Box 894765, Los Angeles, CA 90189-4765, https://mazon.org or , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, https://alz.org or , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220, https://www.cancer.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020