Walter William Strong


1940 - 2019
Walter William Strong Notice
Walter William "Bill" Strong, 79, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019.

He was born March 21, 1940, in Baltimore, MD., the son of Walter Albert Strong and Ella Louise Hipple Strong. He was the devoted companion of Annette Reynolds for 27 years.

He worked for Bill Bowman where he started his trade as a mechanic. He drove an 18-wheeler coast to coast for 25 years.

He was a life member of the Sons of the American Legion, Post 47 in Havre de Grace, MD since he was 21 years old. He was also a member of the Post 47 Honor Guard for 58 years. He loved working on cars and was a fan of car racing. He was a lifelong (die hard) Ford man. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing and loved spending time on the river. He loved the outdoors.

A loving father of Walter "Joey" (Cindy) Stewart of AZ, Tracey Grenier of MD, Brian (Angela) Strong of MD, William "Billy" (Marylou) Strong of MD, Samantha Strong of MD. Lawrence "Larry" (Victor) Reynolds of MD. John (Tiffany) Reynolds of MD; 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Three sisters, Norma (John - Deceased) Rimel of MD, Nancy (Richard) Long of MD, Bonnie (Darrell - Deceased) McFadden. He was preceded in death by his sister, Clara (Frank - Deceased) Bernardi; and his parents.

Services were at held on December 22.

Online condolences may be made to www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019
