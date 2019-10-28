|
Walter Andrew Wolfel Jr. of Bel Air, Md. passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019. Born on January 7, 1924 to Rachel Rebecca Wolfel and Walter Wolfel Sr. in Baltimore, Md. Walter was a devoted husband of 54 years to Thelma Marie Wolfel and is survived by his daughter Corey Wolfel of Baltimore Md., son Andrew Wolfel, wife Tanya Wolfel and grandson Christopher Wolfel of Richmond, Va.
Walter was a devoted Christian in the Episcopal Church, loved model railroading, bible study, Wii bowling, work shop and singing (terrible voice) in the choir at Avondale. Walter always had a positive attitude, never short on words and always felt you could never have too many friends. Special wishes to all his friends that made his life so special including Clare Dippel, Donna Panzer, Dr. Sam Wilson and the railroad boys.
Services will be held on November 7 at 11:00 AM at Emmanuel Episcopal Church 303 North Main Street, Bel Air, Maryland. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 28, 2019