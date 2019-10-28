Home

POWERED BY

Services
Emmanuel Episcopal Church
303 N Main St
Bel Air, MD 21014
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Emmanuel Episcopal Church
303 North Main Street
Bel Air, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Wolfel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Wolfel Jr.


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Wolfel Jr. Notice
Walter Andrew Wolfel Jr. of Bel Air, Md. passed away peacefully on October 22, 2019. Born on January 7, 1924 to Rachel Rebecca Wolfel and Walter Wolfel Sr. in Baltimore, Md. Walter was a devoted husband of 54 years to Thelma Marie Wolfel and is survived by his daughter Corey Wolfel of Baltimore Md., son Andrew Wolfel, wife Tanya Wolfel and grandson Christopher Wolfel of Richmond, Va.

Walter was a devoted Christian in the Episcopal Church, loved model railroading, bible study, Wii bowling, work shop and singing (terrible voice) in the choir at Avondale. Walter always had a positive attitude, never short on words and always felt you could never have too many friends. Special wishes to all his friends that made his life so special including Clare Dippel, Donna Panzer, Dr. Sam Wilson and the railroad boys.

Services will be held on November 7 at 11:00 AM at Emmanuel Episcopal Church 303 North Main Street, Bel Air, Maryland. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Emmanuel Episcopal Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.