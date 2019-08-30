Home

Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
View Map
Wanda Lee Hirschy

Wanda Lee Hirschy Notice
Wanda Lee Hirschy, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away on August 27, 2019. She was 64.

Mrs. Hirschy was born in Chicago, IL, to Mary Ann Burton and the late Charles Alfred Burton. She was the devoted wife of 32 years to Ronald L. Hirschy, loving mother of Jenny Lee Clark and her husband Jason of South Lyon, Michigan, Christina Lynn King of Havre de Grace, MD, Darin Hirschy and his wife Tammy, and Lori Lynn Hirschy of Sparta, NC. She was the adored Nana of Kacey Caudill, Autumn Hirschy, Amber Hirschy, Gabe Clark, and Brynn Clark, and sister of Terri Lynn DeBoard, Carol Del Frate, Donna Marie Cook, and the late Charles Burton.

Mrs. Hirschy managed her own property management firm prior to retirement. She was a member of the American Legion Post 128 Ladies Auxiliary. Her hobbies were sewing and crafting.

A viewing will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Harford Memorial Gardens. Frank McFadden will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244.

Online condolences may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4, 2019
