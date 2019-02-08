Wanda Lee White Meredith died on February 6, 2019 at age 86. She was predeceased by her husband, John Lee Meredith, Jr. on August 11, 1997.Born in Cement, OK, she was the daughter of the late Otto White and Jennie Chandler White. She was proud to be the great-granddaughter of Tomaso Bobb and Chief Jim Bobb, successor to the great Delaware Chief Black Beaver. She was Western Band Delaware and a member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma.She earned an Associate of Business degree from Haskell University in Lawrence, KS and worked as a secretary at the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Washington, DC; Aluminum Company of America, Point Comfort, TX; and as an administrative assistant at Edgewood Arsenal, MD where she retired after 25 years of Federal service. After spending several years raising her two daughters, Wanda returned to the workforce as the church secretary at Bel Air United Methodist Church. After her husband's death, she continued to work part-time for 9 more years at the law firm of Franklin Tyng & Benjamin Cadwalader in Bel Air, MD.Survivors include two daughters, Lisa Fay Meredith of South Burlington, VT; and Annette May Meredith of Fort Collins, CO; nephew Henry Duke Fisher; a grandniece, Melanie Kolzen; a grandnephew, Rudolph Wayne Fisher, Jr., and a great-grandniece Mia Fisher, all of Oklahoma.Services will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at McComas Funeral Home, 50 West Broadway in Bel Air at 11:00 am. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00 to 11:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bel Air United Methodist Church, 21 Linwood Avenue, Bel Air, MD 21014 where she was a member since May 10, 1959. Donations may also be made to Benchmark Holiday Fund (please put "The Arbors of Shelburne" in the memo line), c/o Executive Director, The Arbors, 687 Harbor Road, Shelburne, VT 05482. A donation to this Holiday Fund gives cash gifts to the staff who provided such loving and compassionate care during Wanda's final months.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary