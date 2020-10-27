1/
Wanda Sophia Clay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On October 23, 2020, Wanda Sophia Clay

(nee: Woitas); beloved wife of the late Robert Joseph Clay; Devoted mother to Edward S. Clay and his wife, Regina D. Clay and Donna J. Clay; Loving grandmother to Antonina and Julia Clay.

Visitation Wednesday 7 - 9 pm at the CVACH/ ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10 am at Holy Cross

Polish National Catholic Church 208 S Broadway, Baltimore 21231. Entombment Gardens of Faith Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Polish National Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved