On October 23, 2020, Wanda Sophia Clay
(nee: Woitas); beloved wife of the late Robert Joseph Clay; Devoted mother to Edward S. Clay and his wife, Regina D. Clay and Donna J. Clay; Loving grandmother to Antonina and Julia Clay.
Visitation Wednesday 7 - 9 pm at the CVACH/ ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 10 am at Holy Cross
Polish National Catholic Church 208 S Broadway, Baltimore 21231. Entombment Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 27, 2020.