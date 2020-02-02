|
|
Wanda Mary Wehr (nee Wrubel), 89, passed away on August 11, 2019 at Golden Crest Assisted Living in Westminster, MD.
Born September 9, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Ignatius John Wrubel and Anna Julia Franczyk. Wanda is predeceased by her three brothers Alfred William Wrubel, Emil Alexander Wrubel, and Edwin Ignatius (Wrubel) Parchetta.
Wanda was a veteran of the Navy. She loved cooking, gardening, sewing, and quilting. She was an engineer at heart, fabricating many items from cloth. She shared her ingenuity and creativity often with friends and family in the form of thoughtful handmade gifts. Wanda had a great sense of humor, did extensive family history research and always sacrificed her needs for the good of her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Kenneth C. Wehr and wife Marie of Cumberland, MD, James T. Wehr and wife Kathleen, grandson James T. Wehr Jr. of Houston, TX, Nancy J. Kaufman and husband Stuart of Marriottsville, MD, grandson Stuart C. Kaufman Jr. and fiancé Rebecca Hodder of Baltimore, MD, granddaughter Amy L. MacLeod and husband Andrew of Catonsville, MD, and many nieces and nephews.
A private celebration of life was held at the home of her daughter with close family and friends in attendance.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 2, 2020