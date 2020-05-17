Warren "Scottie" Dykes
Warren "Scottie" Dykes of Baltimore Co. MD, passed away May 14, 2020. Class member of '65 Dulaney HS, Veteran, Sergeant in the US Air Force. SAR/McAlister, Home in Freeland, MD, owned and operated Dykes Enterprises LLC. "Scottie" was very caring & loved by many close friends throughout his life, along with his admiration for Classic vehicles and John Wayne movies. Survived by sister L. Jeanne Bowman, brother Robert Dykes and wife Melinda Dykes. Niece's Donna Kairewich, Patricia Twardowski and Tanya Hawes, nephews James Blevins, Tom Bowman, Jeremy and Timothy Dykes, Joey Morse and several great nieces and nephews. Special friend "Mr. Slick", protégé Bryce Ryan and dear friends Rhonda, Rich and Anna Ryan.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations suggested: Please donate dog food to your local Humane Society, Scottie loved and missed his puppy dog "Toby".

Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., New Freedom is assisting the family.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2020.
