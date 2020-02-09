|
On February 6, 2020, Warren Edward Phipps, Sr., joined his beloved wife, Shirley Dorothy Phipps in the Kingdom of Heaven. He is the devoted father of Warren E. Phipps, Jr. (Sylvia), and the late Cheryl L. Nickoles (John); grandfather of Brian E. Phipps, Caren L. Nazelrod (Ryan), John Nickoles Jr., and Kevin A. Phipps; great-grandfather of Ruby Phipps, Beau Phipps, Colton Nazelrod, Logan Nickoles, Koral Phipps, and Caroline Nazelrod.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 13, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, February 14, at 10:30 am, with Rev. Dr. Jason Poling officiating. Interment to follow in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 9, 2020