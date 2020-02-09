Home

Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Warren Edward Phipps Sr.

On February 6, 2020, Warren Edward Phipps, Sr., joined his beloved wife, Shirley Dorothy Phipps in the Kingdom of Heaven. He is the devoted father of Warren E. Phipps, Jr. (Sylvia), and the late Cheryl L. Nickoles (John); grandfather of Brian E. Phipps, Caren L. Nazelrod (Ryan), John Nickoles Jr., and Kevin A. Phipps; great-grandfather of Ruby Phipps, Beau Phipps, Colton Nazelrod, Logan Nickoles, Koral Phipps, and Caroline Nazelrod.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 13, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 11605 Reisterstown Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, February 14, at 10:30 am, with Rev. Dr. Jason Poling officiating. Interment to follow in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville, MD.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 9, 2020
