On June 2, 2019 Warren O. Frye, beloved husband of the late Marilyn L. (Cavey) Frye, dear brother of Virginia Swift and the late Layton, Sydney, Verlin, Lona and Austin Frye.Friends may call Thursday 2-4 & 7-9 p.m., at the Slack Funeral Home, P.A. 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043. Funeral Services from the above funeral home Friday 9:30 a.m. with visitation starting at 8:30. Interment St. Johns' Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Gilchrist Hospice Service at www.gilchristcares.org Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in Baltimore Sun from June 4 to June 5, 2019