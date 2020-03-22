Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Warren L. Warfield Notice
On March 20, 2020, Warren Lee Warfield passed away; devoted husband of the late Barbara Miles Warfield; beloved father of Kimberly Warfield MacNeill and her husband James, and Steven Kenly Warfield and his wife Nikki; loving grandfather of Lauren and Samantha MacNeill and step-grandfather of Alexis and Emily Coleman; dear brother of the late Lemuel "Buzz" Warfield.

Services to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the , P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675. Arrangements by Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 22 to Mar. 25, 2020
