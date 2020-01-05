|
|
Warrington Retzer, 73, formerly of Baltimore, son of the late John Ridgely and Virginia Key Retzer, died on December 14 in Arlington Heights, Illinois. He worked in advertising sales for WFBR Radio and WBAL-TV in Baltimore and WOR Radio in New York City. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Louise (nee Schaedel) Retzer; and his sister, Sally Fisher (nee Retzer). A memorial Service will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at The Church of the Redeemer, 5603 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21210. Funeral Information and condolences can be obtained at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168. Inurnment will be at Parkwood Cemetery. Contributions should be made in his name to The Church of the Redeemer.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 5, 2020