Warwick L. Morison, M. D. passed away on Tuesday February 25th at Johns Hopkins Hospital at the age of 78 years. He was born in 1941 in Sydney, Australia.
He is survived by his wife, Dr Bronwyn Jones, as well as an older brother, Ronald, and older sister, Valerie, both of whom live in Sydney. He attended Medical School at Sydney University, graduating in 1963. Post graduate studies were taken in Dermatology in Sydney, and Dermatology and Internal Medicine in London.He was well known for his expertise in Photodermatology and Photomedicine and specialized in diseases caused by or treated by light. He was an attending physician at Harvard for 6 years and at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore for almost 30 years and retired from Hopkins as Professor a few years ago .He was a Founding member of the Photomedicine Society and Editor of the Journal, The 3 P's, for many years. Warwick loved traveling and food and wine and was a past President of the Baltimore Food and Wine Society. Until recently he was an avid gardener.A celebration of his life is planned for mid-June.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 5, 2020