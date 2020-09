On September 3, 2020, WAUNITA LONG OHLER, beloved wife of the late Ivan Ohler; devoted mother of Wayne Moyer; loving grandmother of Alan Dean Sheffers I (Amy), Tammy Ann Moyer, and Kirk Wayne Moyer; cherished great-grandmother of Alan Dean Sheffers II, Dustin James Meyers, Kevin Wayne Moyer, Kristopher Kirk Moyer, Elizabeth Kay Moyer, and Kerri Ann Moyer; adored great-great-grandmother of 2; dear sister of the late Arrah Wanna Long Amesbury.



All services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake. For donation information and to write online condolences, please visit:



